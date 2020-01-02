1 wounded, gunman flees scene of Brooklyn shooting

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Officials say the man was shot just before 6 a.m. on Lenox Road and East 43rd street in East Flatbush.

The victim is being treated at Kings County Hospital and is expected to recover.

The gunman fled the scene, and police were canvasing the neighborhood looking for him.

Some local streets were closed for the investigation.

