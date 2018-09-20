It's been one year since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.The death toll, power outages, and the extensive damage are still leaving a mark on the island.As the recovery continues, local leaders are demanding more transparency into the federal response.On this anniversary, there is still a lot of controversy and local democratic leaders who feel the government has failed to come up with a path to the island's full recovery.The island of Puerto Rico is still trying to get back on its feet.Many places on the island are still without power and many residents of the island are still living in the U.S. mainland after fleeing the aftermath of the storm.Many of the displaced storm victims are now living in New York City and several local communities.So later Thursday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio and local leaders along with Hispanic leaders are calling on the White House to continue assisting the people of the struggling island.This gathering comes as the controversy grows over the number of people who died in Puerto Rico as a result of the storm.President Trump sent out a tweet disputing the death toll of nearly 3,000 people.That has turned this into a political showdown with many feeling the island is been left in the dark with a slow recovery.Those who stayed and suffered in the storm are still working to get back to normal while keeping their focus on the restoration and cleanup."Everyone helped. You helped your neighborhood," a resident said. "You start working and you look around at the people who helped you.""We're very grief stricken over all the losses that they had," said Tom Von Essen, FEMA Region 2. "They didn't have the capability to keep an eye on it and watch it as it developed."So while the president is involved in a war of words over the death toll, local democratic leaders are demanding a bigger commitment to the people of Puerto Rico, including New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez who will address the federal government's role in recovery.Later Thursday evening, there will be a march from St. Bartholomew's Church to Trump Tower to remember the victims of Hurricane Maria and call for a recommitment to recovery.Also, Eyewitness News Anchor Joe Torres is in Puerto Rico sharing eyewitness accounts of life a year after the storm.----------