1 year after New Jersey hit and run, family still desperate for answers

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One year after a hit and run claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman in New Jersey, the victim's grieving family is still desperate for answers.

Lynne Crow's body was discovered in the roadway near Chatham and Woodlawn Roads in Millburn on January 8, 2019, and it was initially believed she suffered a medical episode.

The victim was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where the treating physician informed police that it appeared she had sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle.

Following an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined she died from blunt force trauma consistent with being struck.

She had been out for one of her daily walks at the time, and a year later, the driver who struck her has never been found

The investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is active and ongoing, but at this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
millburnessex countyhit and runpedestrian struckcold case
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dulos murder: Husband due in court, warrant mentions human grave
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
LIVE | Trump makes statement on Iranian missile attack
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Ex-employee speaks out about 'disgrace' of defunct car dealership
Homeless man struck by bus in Midtown hit-and-run
Show More
Search for 2 men in violent home invasion in Merrick
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Deliveryman attacked, robbed in Bronx by 4 people
Video shows men drawing swastikas on restaurant: NYPD
Woman wanted for at least 13 YMCA locker robberies across NYC
More TOP STORIES News