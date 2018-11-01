Four people were injured, one critically, when a crash sent a car onto a sidewalk in New Jersey Halloween night.Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said two cars went through an intersection at 16th Street and Avenue C around 8 p.m. Wednesday and collided, causing one car to jump the curb and travel about 75 feet on the sidewalk and into a garage.Four pedestrians were struck by the vehicle, including two children, a young woman who was with them, and a 26-year-old man.A 1-year-old baby boy was pinned under the car, and a 5-year-old boy was also hit. They are both hospitalized in serious but stable condition.The man was unconscious and his body mangled, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered minor injuries."It was terrible, there was a baby under the car," witness Lisa DeCiccio said. "I pray God comforts them and gives them the strength to go on. It's terrible what happened."Jonathan Acosta and his dad jumped in to help pull the car off the baby."I didn't see the baby, but my dad says the face was all bloody and the body was all purple," Acosta said. "I can't get that image out of my head, of the guy, though. It's just permanently engraved in my head."The drivers remained on the scene. Both claimed they had the green light."You got four people injured, it doesn't get any worse than that, one being a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old," Davis said. "vis, Mayor of Bayonne. "The only thing you can say is you pray for the best for all the families."Acosta told Eyewitness News that something was suspicious with the driver who crashed into the garage."People were asking who was driving the car," Acosta said. "And he said 'me,' and I think he said some other stuff, but his words sounded all slurred."So far, no charges have been filed.The Hudson County Regional Collision Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are conducting an accident investigation.----------