1-year-old boy falls from second-floor balcony in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 1-year-old boy is recovering after falling from a second-floor balcony in New Jersey Monday.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on the 100 block of 1st Street in Newark.

Authorities say the boy fell about 10 to 15 feet.

He was rushed to University Hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

