NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 1-year-old boy is recovering after falling from a second-floor balcony in New Jersey Monday.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on the 100 block of 1st Street in Newark.
Authorities say the boy fell about 10 to 15 feet.
He was rushed to University Hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
1-year-old boy falls from second-floor balcony in New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News