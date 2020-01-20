1-year-old girl taken from mother, returned by unidentified man in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD continues to look for a father accused of running off with his one-year-old daughter. The good news, someone returned the toddler to her mother.

Early Monday morning, an unidentified man returned the girl to her mother and took off.

Security camera video showed Kenneth Williams, 33, loading the girl into his car in the West Bronx.

The child's mother says he came to her home Saturday morning and was in the hallway with the toddler.

The woman says she ducked back inside her apartment, then he and the girl were gone.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

