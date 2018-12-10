FULL VIDEO: New York City police seen pulling 1-year-old boy from mother's arms during arrest

Video posted to social media shows a group of New York police officers pulling a 1-year-old old boy from his mother's arms at a social services center. (Nayshia Ferguson)

NEW YORK --
A woman's arrest in Brooklyn has drawn national attention after video of the incident was posted to social media. The clip shows a group of New York police officers pulling a 1-year-old old boy from his mother's arms at a social services center.

A witness says security guards confronted the woman when she sat on the floor because of a lack of chairs. Police were called when she refused to leave.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a Democrat, is calling the arrest a "blemish on the entire city."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
