10 arrested in open-air drug market bust at Hackensack, New Jersey house

HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- Ten people were arrested for their alleged involvement in an open-air drug market hosted at a New Jersey house.

Police executed a search warrant at 181 Berdan Place in Hackensack Thursday and found an array of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and Xanax. Drug paraphernalia, such as scales, grinder and plastic baggies, along with a handgun, were also recovered.

An investigation into the residence began after police received numerous complaints from neighbors. Police said it was previously the scene of a shooting, assaults, and acts of criminal mischief.

Police then surveilled the area and said they observed drug deals.

After the search, police said members of the community personally thanked officers for helping rid an ongoing problem in their neighborhood.

Those arrested and charged are:
-- Anthony Adams, 33, of Hackensack
-- Abdul Salawu, 25, of Hackensack

-- Deshawn Christmas, 35, of Hackensack
-- Keon Wiggins, 30, of Little Ferry
-- Elijah Fulgham, 20, of Hackensack
-- Tyrone Hall, 27, of Milford, Pennsylvania
-- Deborah Lynch, 59, of Hackensack
-- Jahmaad Buffalo, 28, of Hackensack

-- Dequan Cox, 26, of Hackensack
-- Kashawn West, 28, of Hackensack

Police said Adams, Lynch, and Buffalo lived at the Berdan Place house.

They face several narcotics-related charges, including possession of marijuana, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a handgun.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackensackbergen countydrug bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries
FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed
Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver
Trump met by protests in Hamptons ahead of fundraiser
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
Show More
More LaGuardia gridlock possible after 2nd busiest day ever
Charges filed against flight attendant who appeared drunk
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Police find hit-and-run suspect by following fuel trail from scene
Jennifer Dulos case: Judge denies motion to turn over medical records
More TOP STORIES News