10 arrested in open-air drug market bust at Hackensack, New Jersey house

HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- Ten people were arrested for their alleged involvement in an open-air drug market hosted at a New Jersey house.Police executed a search warrant at 181 Berdan Place in Hackensack Thursday and found an array of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and Xanax. Drug paraphernalia, such as scales, grinder and plastic baggies, along with a handgun, were also recovered.An investigation into the residence began after police received numerous complaints from neighbors. Police said it was previously the scene of a shooting, assaults, and acts of criminal mischief.Police then surveilled the area and said they observed drug deals.After the search, police said members of the community personally thanked officers for helping rid an ongoing problem in their neighborhood.Those arrested and charged are:-- Anthony Adams, 33, of Hackensack-- Abdul Salawu, 25, of Hackensack-- Deshawn Christmas, 35, of Hackensack-- Keon Wiggins, 30, of Little Ferry-- Elijah Fulgham, 20, of Hackensack-- Tyrone Hall, 27, of Milford, Pennsylvania-- Deborah Lynch, 59, of Hackensack-- Jahmaad Buffalo, 28, of Hackensack-- Dequan Cox, 26, of Hackensack-- Kashawn West, 28, of HackensackPolice said Adams, Lynch, and Buffalo lived at the Berdan Place house.They face several narcotics-related charges, including possession of marijuana, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a handgun.----------