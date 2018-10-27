PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WABC) --At least 10 people are dead and several are wounded after a gunman opened fire during a baby name ceremony at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The shooting happened at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning after reports of an active shooter. The suspect is in custody, identified by law enforcement officials as 46-year old Robert Bowers.
Six people were injured, including four officers whose injuries are non-life-threatening. Three of those officers were shot.
The other injuries are "critical and serious in nature," said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh's Public Safety director. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system said it's treating multiple victims.
An investigation is ongoing, and officials are looking to determine whether or not this was a hate crime.
The Tree of Life is in the vicinity of Shady Avenue and Wilkins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a relatively affluent area about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Rabbi Alvin Berkun, the synagogue's rabbi emeritus, told ABC News he had heard that the suspect at one point was in his office on the third floor of the synagogue. He had stayed home from services because his wife was sick and that he has not heard from friends who were in the building.
Berkun said Tree of Life hosts three different religious groups that hold three services on Saturday mornings and guessed that there were approximately 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.
President Donald Trump tweeted that he is watching the events unfold.
Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018
Before boarding Air Force One, Trump addressed the shooting in Pittsburgh and called the "hate in our country" a "terrible thing." He said the results would have been better if the synagogue had an armed guard and also called for strengthening the death penalty.
WTAE-TV reported that this synagogue often has security, but during the attack, it did not. The synagogue's security director is a former FBI agent.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the attack on Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.
"I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today," Netanyahu said in a video message posted on Twitter
The NYPD and the LAPD are deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout New York City and Los Angeles.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
