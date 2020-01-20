10 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in 5-alarm fire on Staten Island

PRINCE'S BAY, Staten Island (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a raging and fast-moving fire that started in one house and spread to at least seven other houses on Staten Island Monday.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on in the 920 block of Rensselaer Avenue, and within 30 minutes, a fifth alarm had been sounded as the flames quickly spread.

Officials say 10 firefighters and one civilian did suffer injuries in the fire, but all the injuries were believed to be minor.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the row of connected homes with firefighters trying to contain the fire from the ground and the roof.

Councilman Joe Borelli said eight homes in all burned.

He said one person suffered minor injuries and was being treated at the scene, due in large part to the work of a retired NYPD sergeant who ran into one of the buildings and carried out a woman in a wheelchair.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes, though firefighters continued to battle hot spots.

There was significant damage to all of the homes affected by the fire. The Red Cross was assisting those displaced by the blaze.

