10 hurt, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Manhattan fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Ten people were injured in a two-alarm fire in Washington Heights early Tuesday morning.
The residents were on the top floor of the five-story apartment building on West 158 Street when the fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m.
The 10 residents suffered various injuries, some life-threatening.
One person was saved by firefighters using a rope rescue from the roof.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
