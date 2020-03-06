10 injured, 4 seriously, in Bronx apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Ten people were injured in an apartment fire in the Bronx on Friday.

The fire broke out on West 242 Street in the Riverdale section around 9 a.m.

At least four are in serious condition and were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

They appear to have suffered heavy smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to an apartment in the building and is now out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalebronxnew york cityfireapartment firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
Coronavirus Fear? Video shows suspected hate crime
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens in Brooklyn
McDonald's worker smashes coffee pot on customer's head: Police
Woman's 100th birthday wish? Go to jail!
2 NYC private schools closing Friday due to coronavirus concerns
Chopper 6 LIVE: Fire consumes Cherry Hill shopping plaza
Show More
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Jets DT Quinnen Williams arrested for trying to board plane with gun
AccuWeather: Rain to wet snow
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
Woman opens coronavirus pop-up shop
More TOP STORIES News