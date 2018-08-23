EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) --Ten people were injured, one critically, in a chain-reaction crash that snarled traffic for hours Wednesday on Route 1 in Edison, New Jersey.
Police said tractor-trailer lost control in the southbound lane of Route 1 near Prince Street. It plowed through a row of nine vehicles as they sat in rush hour traffic before stopping.
Police originally reported that one person had died, but now police are saying that they are unaware of any fatalities.
Ten people were treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. One woman remains in critical condition, and two others are in fair condition. The remaining seven treated and released.
The truck, operated by a company called Racing Transport, plowed through nine vehicles before it finally stopped. The driver was transported to the hospital, where he faced questions from Edison police.
A minivan with a family inside sustained the most damage, and first responders used the Jaws of Life to rescue a mother and her two teenage girls. The girls sustained minor injuries, but their mother, Victoria Castignetti, is in critical condition.
"From the information I got from my daughters, my wife said, 'Oh my God,' and that was it. It was all chaos after that," said Paul Castignetti, Victoria's husband. "She has bleeding on the brain, a couple of rib fractures. That's really all I know so far."
The accident happened at the height of rush hour on Route 1.
"We were all stopped at the red light, and this tractor-trailer just didn't stop," said 19-year-old Austin Brooks, a passanger in one of the damaged cars. "It was just a domino effect of cars, you know, spinning around, and next thing I know, I get hit really hard from behind, and then we spin out, and next thing I realize I'm face first in the median."
All lanes have since reopened to traffic. The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.
