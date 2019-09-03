Brooklyn police chase leaves 10 officers injured, including police captain who jumped out of car, chased suspect

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The commanding officer of a Queens police precinct and nine other cops were injured during a police chase in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Sheriff's officers attempted to pull the driver over near Etna Street and Chestnut Street in Cypress Hills for a broken tail light, but the driver, 25-year-old Justin Valentine, refused.

The vehicle then rear-ended an unmarked police cruiser, occupied by Capt. Victoria Perry, the commanding officer of the 104th Precinct in Queens.

Perry was not injured, and in fact, jumped out of the cruiser and chased after the vehicle on foot.

Four officers from the 75th Precinct were on their way to the call when they were involved in a crash. Five additional officers sustained minor injuries while attempting to apprehend the suspect.

Valentine was eventually located standing on the roof of a nearby building, threatening to jump.

Law enforcement managed to talk him down and take him into custody.

Charges are pending, including reckless endangerment, criminal contempt, unauthorized use of a car, disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

His female passenger is in custody as well. Marijuana was recovered in the car.

The vehicle had $761 in unpaid traffic tickets and was wanted for seizure by the city's Sheriff's Office. It had been seized by the City Marshals, and then stolen back, allegedly by Valentine.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york cityofficer injuredpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Hurricane Dorian parks itself over the Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
4 boats go up in flames at LI business, 1 man injured
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
Woman dies in NJ hit-and-run crash
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
Angry customers pull gun over sold-out chicken sandwiches
Show More
NYC dad fighting for his life after being struck in hit and run
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Man found fatally shot on SI Expressway exit ramp
34 presumed dead in boat fire off CA coast, search suspended
Police: Inmate bites correction sergeant's finger at LI jail
More TOP STORIES News