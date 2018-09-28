BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio --Police in Ohio are investigating after a Facebook video surfaced showing a 10-year-old child getting a tattoo in a living room.
According to authorities, the boy's mother allowed him to get the tattoo.
The video sparked outrage, but police say it's not yet clear who should be charged or what crime, if any, was committed.
"It bothered me," Bellefontaine police Lieutenant Rick Herring said. "I'm a father and a grandfather and what I saw bothered me."
The faces of the 10-year-old boy and the woman whose lap he's sitting on have been blurred, but you can hear the buzz of the tattoo needle as the man wielding it makes a design on the child's upper arm.
"The phones have not stopped ringing," Herring said. "We've gotten calls from several different states of people that are concerned for the welfare of this child."
Officers visited the home of the child's mother.
"The child was not in any distress," Herring said. "The child had actually said he had asked for the tattoo."
Police also learned the person doing the tattooing in the video is 16 years old.
WSYX reporter Tom Bosco exchanged Facebook messages with the child's mother, who said the tattoo is fake before refusing to give any more information.
Police, though, say the tattoo is real.
