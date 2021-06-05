10-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Queens: Police

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by vehicle as he was crossing a street in Queens Friday night.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. at Jewel Avenue and 110th Street in Forest Hills.

According to officials, the 10-year-old was crossing 11oth Street from north to south.

That's when a 21-year-old man, driving a Honda CRV, struck the child as he was traveling eastbound on Jewel Avenue.

The boy was taken to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital and then was taken to Weill Cornell Trauma Center.

Officials say the boy is listed in critical condition.

No criminality is expected, and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.


