10-year-old Brooklyn boy on bike killed in car crash; Driver arrested

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A boy riding his bike in Brooklyn was struck and killed by a car, and its driver is facing charges.Police said the 10-year-old was riding his bike near Seton Place and Foster Avenue in Midwood around 10:33 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a Ford Explorer.The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.The 29-year-old driver remained on scene but will face charges for not possessing a valid driver's license, police said.The identities of the driver and the victim have not been released.----------