MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A boy riding his bike in Brooklyn was struck and killed by a car, and its driver is facing charges.
Police said the 10-year-old was riding his bike near Seton Place and Foster Avenue in Midwood around 10:33 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a Ford Explorer.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The 29-year-old driver remained on scene but will face charges for not possessing a valid driver's license, police said.
The identities of the driver and the victim have not been released.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
10-year-old Brooklyn boy on bike killed in car crash; Driver arrested
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More