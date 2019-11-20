10-year-old boy shot at New Jersey high school football game dies

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy who was shot last week while attending a high school football game in New Jersey has died, officials told sister station WPVI in Philadelphia.

Micah, nickname "Dew," was shot at the game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds and Camden Panthers on Friday night. A 15-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound.

The man who police say was the intended target of the shooting was struck and seriously wounded.

Micah's mom, Angela Tennant, posted on social media over the weekend, "We're not using the word hope when it comes to Dew...I've got Big Faith."

The game was suspended during the third quarter following the shooting but will resume Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles organization will host the remainder of the game beginning at 4 p.m.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke of the incident during a press conference just hours before the game.

"Very tough situation," he said. "It's a tragedy in itself. It's really unfortunate that happened in a public setting, the way it did at a football game. It's Friday night lights, it's something kids just dream about playing in. It's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life, playing Friday night lights. When a tragedy like that happens, it's no fun. You hate to see it. You pray for the families and everyone involved. But it's really cool to see the organization step out and reach out to try and make a difference. It might not undo what happened, but just try and bring some joy and get all those families to keep moving forward."



Six men now face charges in connection to the shooting, including the 27-year-old victim.

The men facing charges for shooting -- including Alvin Wyatt, who faces three counts of attempted murder -- will likely have detention hearings Thursday.


Wednesday's game will resume at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter with Camden leading, 6-0.

There will be a moment of silence in Micah's honor at the beginning of the game.

The team that wins will face Cedar Creek High School on Saturday for the Central Group 2 Sectional Championship, at the home field of the higher seed.

"We are proud to stand united with the Camden and Pleasantville communities to demonstrate that acts of violence won't win," Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski said. "The game of football is a unifier, and on behalf of the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles are honored to unite all of us today."

Each high school will be provided a defined number of free passes, specifically for players' parents and family members. The game will be closed to the general public.

