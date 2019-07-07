NEWARK, New Jersey -- A 10-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a car in Newark Saturday night.
Police say the car hit her around 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Littleton Avenue and 14th Avenue.
The driver did not remain at the scene, according to investigators.
The girl was taken to University Hospital, where she is in stable condition.
Police are still searching for the driver.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
10-year-old girl struck by driver that left the scene in Newark
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More