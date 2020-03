100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus

Obsessively cleaning your home trying to keep your family from getting sick?The CDC says there is proof that disinfecting your home and work space properly can help fight back against the flu and coronavirus.The easiest thing you can do both at home, in the office, or out in public is wash your hands. But you have to wash your hands the correct way.Do: Rub your hands together with soap for at least 20 seconds. Try singing 'Happy Birthday' or 'The Alphabet Song' while washing. Hitting this time mark is essential.Do: Keep your hands pointing down, so dirty water won't run into your sleevesDo: Scrub every part of your hand, including the back of your hands and thumbs.And remember, longer finger nails can harbor more bacteria than shorter nails."You really need to focus on your fingertips. A lot of people wash their palms, but if you think about what you touch the most, it's your fingertips," said Dr. Michael Chang, Infectious Disease Specialist at UTHealth/UT Physicians.Don't: Touch the faucet or sink. That will only contaminate your skin.Don't: Forget to fully dry your hands. Wet hands spread germs easier than when they are dry.The CDC is now urging businesses to vigorously and routinely wipe down their workplace surfaces to contain the spread of any potentially deadly virus. Keeping the office germ free doesn't just mean wiping everything down, but choosing what you clean with and how you clean carefully.Do: Wipe down everything at your desk or in your office at least once a week to stop new germs from growing.Do: Leave disinfectant sprays to rest on the surface for at least 10 seconds before wipe it down.Do: Wipe everything down with a fresh wipe or cloth. That includes your mouse, keyboard, and entire desk chair.Speaking of your keyboard, flip it over when you leave the office every day.Don't: Forget to use the one-way wipe method. You never want to wipe in one direction and go back over it in the opposite direction because you will deposit germs you just cleaned up.Don't: Dry a surface after using an antibacterial wipe. You have to let those air dry."I've sometimes seen people use the wipe and then wipe it off and again. That's just not as effective. You need to let that air dry, so the disinfectant in the over-the-counter stuff will have enough time to kill the germs," said Dr. Chang.Remember, not all products will work in your home. Look at a bottle of Lysol, Purell or Clorox. You'll see a claim that the contents can kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus.Those claims are true according to the Center for Biocide Chemistries . They've created a list of more than 100 ready to use, dilatable and wipeable biocidal products that the EPA has approved as effective at killing viruses like the coronavirus.1. 128 Disinfectant2. 128 E-Fecticide3. 14 plus antibacterial all-purpose cleaner4. 20 neutral disinfectant cleaner5. 256 Century Q6. 3M Disinfectant Cleaner RCT Concentrate7. 3M MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate8. 3M MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Fresh Scent Concentrate9. 3M Neutral Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate10. 3M Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate11. A-456 ii disinfectant cleaner12. ACS Tornado 1 - one-step disinfectant American Chemical Systems 6836-75-8640813. All Purpose Virex14. All Purpose Virex Diversey, Inc. 1839-83-7062715. Array Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant16. Avert Sporicidal Disinfectant Cleaner17. Bleach disinfectant cleaner Ecolab Inc18. Boost 3200 CIP19. Boost 320020. Boost surface treatment21. Brighton Professional Hepastat 25622. Buckeye Eco Neutral Disinfectant23. Buckeye Eco One-Step Disinfectant-Deodorizer-Cleaner24. Buckeye Sanicare Lemon Quat25. Buckeye Sanicare Mint Quat26. Buckeye Sanicare Pine Quat27. Buckeye Sanicare Quat 12828. Buckeye Sanicare Quat 25629. Buckeye Sani-Q2 B30. Buckeye Terminator31. Centraz San Sol 1032. Classic Whirlpool Disinfectant and Cleaner33. Clean Quick broad range quaternary sanitizer34. Clear Gear Sports Spray-On35. Clicksan disinfectant/sanitizer Ecolab Inc/kay chemical co. 6836-305-538936. Clorox 4 In One Disinfecting Spray37. Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner + Bleach38. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox 4-in-One Disinfectant & Sanitizer39. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach40. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner41. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover42. Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Spray43. Clorox Commercial Solutions Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant44. Clorox Commercial Solutions Tilex Soap Scum Remover45. Clorox Commercial Solutions toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach46. Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner47. Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray48. Clorox Healthcare Fuzion cleaner49. Clorox Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant50. Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach51. Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover52. Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfectant Foamer53. Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfecting Foam Cleaner54. Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Clinging Bleach Gel55. Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach56. Cloroxpro Clorox Total 360 Disinfecting Cleaner57. Coastwide Professional Hepastat 25658. Confidence Plus 259. Cosa Oxonia Active60. Don-O-Mite61. Extra Spearmint Germicidal Detergent and Deodorant62. Food contact Quat sanitizer63. Foster First Defense64. G-5 Sanitizer65. GASCO Quaternary Sanitizer66. Germ-A-Cide 6467. Germicidal Cleaner and Disinfectant Gordon Food Service68. Kay surface sanitizer69. Kayquat II70. Klercide 70/3071. Lemon Cleaner U S Chemical72. Lemon Disinfectant American Chemical Systems73. Lysol bleach mold and mildew remover74. Lysol bleach multi-purpose cleaner75. Lysol cling & fresh toilet bowl cleaner76. Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist77. Lysol disinfectant spray78. Lysol lime & rust toilet bowl cleaner79. Lysol power plus toilet bowl cleaner80. Lysol power toilet bowl cleaner81. MAPS- 1 RTU82. Medline Micro-Kill NQ583. Microban 2484. Microban 24 hour Bathroom Cleaner85. Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner86. Mixmate Germicidal Cleaner87. Mixmate Microtech Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant88. Mixmate Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant89. Multi-purpose neutral ph germicidal detergent90. Multi-quat Mega-1 Intercon91. Neutral disinfectant cleaner Ecolab Inc92. Neutral Disinfectant Cleaner Gordon Food Service93. Oasis 499 HBV disinfectant94. One-Step Disinfectant Cleaner95. OPI Spa Complete96. OXIVIR97. OXIVIR 198. OXIVIR Tb99. Oxonia Active100. Oxycide daily disinfectant cleaner101. Oxy-team disinfectant cleaner102. Performex103. Peroxide disinfectant and glass cleaner RTU Ecolab Inc104. Peroxide multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant105. Pine Cleaner Disinfectant106. Professional Lysol disinfectant spray107. Purell Food Processing Surface Sanitizer108. Purell Foodservice Surface Sanitizer109. Purell Healthcare Surface Disinfectant110. Purell Multi-Surface Disinfectant111. Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant112. Q.T. 3113. Q.T. Plus114. Quaternary disinfectant cleaner115. RTU Disinfectant Cleaner116. Sani quad food service sanitizer117. Sani-24 Germicidal Spray118. Sanicare TBX119. Sanifect Plus 1120. Sanifect Plus 2 Fresh N Clean121. Sani-Hypercide Germicidal Spray122. Sani-Hypercide Germicidal Spray123. Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray124. Sani-Spritz Spray Nyco Products Company125. Sanitizer/commercial sanitizer Ecolab Inc126. SC-RTU Disinfectant cleaner127. Simple Green D Pro 5128. Stepan Spray Disinfectant Concentrate129. Super San food service sanitizer130. Tb disinfectant cleaner ready-to-use131. TB Quat132. Tec-quat 128133. Triple Play Ecolab Inc134. United 255 Disinfect Plus135. Virasept136. Virex137. VIREX II / 256138. Wide Range II Non-Acid Disinfectant Washroom Cleaner Concentrate139. X-Ray Apron Cleaner Disinfectant Bioxco LLC / Mediredi