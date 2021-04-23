Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10532219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Black apprentice electrician is speaking out after he says he found two nooses hung in his work area on Long Island, allegedly put there by white co-workers.Kyrin Taylor said he showed up to Cooper Power & Lighting Corp. in Farmingdale in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 20, to find a fully tied noose and a second attempt at a noose clearly hanging in an area he frequents on a daily basis."It was a really hard day for me," the 23-year-old said. "I instantly felt anger. I felt scared. I felt like my life was in danger. I didn't know what to really do, to be honest."He contacted his union representative and the Suffolk County Police Department, which confirmed its Hate Crimes Unit is investigating."It is not a rigging, which is used the electrical work process," attorney Frederick. Brewington said. "There is no need for a hangman's noose to be used."Taylor has worked as an apprentice with the company since December and is the only African American on staff."Plain and simple, this noose was a threat of lynching aimed at me for daring to speak up and refusing to be disrespected," he said. "I should not have to worry about my safety, but now I do. I should not have to lose sleep, but now I do."Making matters worse, Taylor said he was admonished by the owner of the company for calling police instead of bringing the matter to him first."I couldn't believe he didn't show any compassion, didn't say sorry or have my back," Taylor said. "He made it seem like I was wrong for calling the police and asking for help."So far, Cooper Power & Lighting Corp. has not responded to a request for comment.Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------