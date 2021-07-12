TWA Flight 800 wreckage to be scanned, scrapped

Soon after the Paris-bound flight took off from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on July 17, 1996, the Boeing 747 exploded off Long Island, killing all 230 aboard and leaving a surreal, fiery crash site on the water.
For years the National Transportation Safety Board has preserved the TWA Flight 800 reconstruction inside a hangar and used it as a training tool at a George Washington University auxiliary campus located in Ashburn, Virginia.
Frank Hilldrup is NTSB's chief technical advisor for international affairs, but back in 1996, he was one of the first investigators assigned to the crash off the shores of New York City.
He said the enormity of the investigation, which took four years to complete, and the lasting impact the disaster had on the families affected still hits him every time he sees the jetliner.
"We're certainly doing it... to make sure no other families have to go through this again," Hilldrup said. "I don't worry we're going to lose that feeling and that purpose once this is decommissioned. It's going to be captured in a way that we can preserve certain things."
According to an NTSB press release, the agency will start the decommissioning process this fall, and plans to award contracts to create a virtual model of the TWA flight 800 reconstruction, and then conduct a 'witnessed destruction' of the wreckage with the goal of making the items unrecognizable so it's difficult to identify where it came from.
Sharon Bryson, a former NTSB victims assistance specialist who is now the agency's managing director, said the families agreed to have the planed transferred to the NTSB facility in 2003, on the condition of it being used as a resource to educate future investigators.
"(Families) did not want it to become something of a museum piece or where people just sort of casually walked by and looked at it," Bryson said. "If it served a purpose to improve safety and transportation and to teach, they were fully on board with that."
After painstakingly reassembling the wreckage like a jigsaw puzzle, investigator's eventually linked the cause of the jetliner crash to a mechanical failure that occurred from an internal explosion set off by vapors in an empty fuel tank at the center of the plane.
Both the NTSB and the Federal Bureau of Investigations have consistently rejected rumors that an outside bomb or missile brought down the plane, and also ruled out other possibilities such as preexisting structural damage to the aircraft from corrosion or fatigue.
"We got to the point where we could say we're not seeing that kind of evidence. We're not closing the door on it, but as we continue, we'll keep looking for it. But we're also looking more strongly at the possibility of a center wing tank explosion simply from the explosive nature of the vapors in a center wing tank. All we needed at that point, in a way, was a spark," Hilldrup said.
"Those are two big takeaways from this investigation, targeting and mitigating the risk from flammability, but also trying to minimize any risk of wiring and shorts that could ever enter this tank," Hilldrup added.
