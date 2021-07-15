Massive sinkhole swallows part of Upper East Side street

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities are responding to a 20-foot-deep sinkhole on the Upper East Side on Thursday afternoon.

The hole is on East 89th Street at York Avenue and was first reported after 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Two buildings at 504 and 506 East 89th Street are currently without water service.



Officials with Con Edison, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Protection are all on the scene to check it out.

The DEP said excavation is being enlarged to examine the underground infrastructure in the area.

The incident comes less than a week after two cars became stuck when a sinkhole opened up on the Upper West Side over the weekend.

In that incident, the hole was reported at 97th Street and Riverside Drive.

Few other details were released at this time.

MORE NEWS: Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
EMBED More News Videos

The scene that played out during severe weather Thursday, with people wading through waist-deep water, is alarming and dangerous.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citysinkholetraffic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dad in Amber Alert kidnapping now charged in mom's murder
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down Friday
1st child tax credit payments go out: 7 things to know
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
2 bodies found at former Versace mansion
Surgeon general calls misinformation 'urgent threat' to public health
Bill aims to hike fines for illegal dirt bikes, ATVs on NYC streets
Show More
Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s: NASA
Another NYC murder as NYPD battles ongoing violence, gang war
Lego tells Utah company to stop making guns look like its toys
COVID Updates: Concern about Delta variant and children
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid
More TOP STORIES News