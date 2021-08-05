16 displaced when car leaves gaping hole in multifamily home in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10927170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than a dozen residents were displaced when a car slammed into a multi-family home in New Jersey Wednesday night.It happened on Jackson Street in Passaic, where the car left a gaping hole on the first floor of the building.The Red Cross is assisting 16 people among five families who were displaced after inspectors deemed the structure unsafe.Police have not said what led up to the crash or whether there was criminality involved, but it appeared the driver was traveling down the street in reverse at the time.It is also unclear if the driver was injured or in custody.No one inside the home was hurt.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------