EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
FDNY officials now say 14 people, including 11 firefighters and three civilians, were hurt in a six-alarm fire in the East Village early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a five-story apartment building on First Avenue just after 1:45 a.m.

Officials said the fire presented a challenge after the flames spread to a small section of rear of the building, which partially collapsed and could safely not accessed by firefighters.

"Much of the roof on the first floor extension has burned away, but because of the collapse hazard, we can't get in there," FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said. "And that's the problem, why we can't put this fire out right now."

At a 9 a.m. briefing to update reporters, Leonard said firefighters will allow the fire in that small section of the building to burn itself out and keep it from spreading to the main section of the apartment building.

It was expected to be a prolonged operation.

Meantime, heavy smoke from that smoldering part of the building prompted firefighters to evacuate five adjacent buildings.

Eleven firefighters were treated for minor injuries, mostly smoke inhalation, while other firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion. Three residents suffered injuries described as minor.

As the smoke spread, firefighters also recommended the Department of Education close two nearby schools so students would not be exposed to the smoke.

Those school include East Side Community High School at 420 East 12th Street near First Avenue and P.S. 19 at 185 First Avenue near East 12th Street.

As a result, students were redirected to nearby schools, according to City Councilperson Carlina Rivera.

Meanwhile, East 7th to East 14th streets are closed between Avenue A and Second Avenue.

The Red Cross is housing 13 residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

