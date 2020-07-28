11 firefighters injured battling New Jersey house fire

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several firefighters were overcome while battling a fire in New Jersey that spread to several homes.

Four homes were burned and two were destroyed when a fire started in a basement on Passaic Street around 2 p.m.

At least nine firefighters were hospitalized and needed assistance after suffering from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

Another two firefighters suffered injuries from slipping and falling.

Several other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion on the scene but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Officials said the hot, humid weather conditions made fighting the fire very difficult. Firefighters were rotated out every 10 minutes due to the heat.

Several other towns responded to assist with the switching out of crews.

No civilians were injured, but twenty people from six families were evacuated and lost their homes.

The Red Cross was providing them with food, shelter and clothing.



