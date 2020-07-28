11 firefighters injured battling New Jersey house fire

Four homes were burned and two were destroyed when a fire started in a basement on Passaic Street around 2 p.m.
At least nine firefighters were hospitalized and needed assistance after suffering from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
Another two firefighters suffered injuries from slipping and falling.
Several other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion on the scene but did not need to be transported to the hospital.
Officials said the hot, humid weather conditions made fighting the fire very difficult. Firefighters were rotated out every 10 minutes due to the heat.
Several other towns responded to assist with the switching out of crews.
No civilians were injured, but twenty people from six families were evacuated and lost their homes.
The Red Cross was providing them with food, shelter and clothing.
Our Disaster Action Team responded to a #fire affecting multiple homes on Passaic Street in #Passaic today, helping 6 families (20 people) with Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing needs. pic.twitter.com/Q1BlIVtQBc— Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) July 28, 2020
