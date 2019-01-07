11 homeless after 2-alarm fire tears through home in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn is in Newscopter 7 over the scene in Jamaica.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a stubborn second-alarm house fire in Queens Monday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. inside a home on 159th Street in Jamaica.

Authorities said the blaze was fueled by heavy clutter in the house.

Eleven residents were safe and accounted for, but they were left homeless by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local streets were closed for hours in the neighborhood, including:
--159th Street from Linden Boulevard to 116th Avenue
--158th Street from Linden Boulevard to 116th Avenue
--115th Road from 158th Street to Bedell Street
--116th Avenue from 157th Street to Bedell Street

No injuries were reported.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefdnyfireJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire
Person stabbed on Bronx subway platform
Firefighter falls to his death responding to car crash in NYC
Fellow FDNY firefighters salute Steven Pollard's body
Woman accused of sending 159,000 texts to man after 1 date
Woman's body found at Coney Island boardwalk
Baby sitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Woman killed, left wrapped in plastic for a week in car
Show More
Man found fatally stabbed inside Levittown home
66-year-old man knocked unconscious inside Bronx bodega
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Demolition of old Tappan Zee expected to cause backups
More News