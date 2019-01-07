Firefighters battled a stubborn second-alarm house fire in Queens Monday morning.The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. inside a home on 159th Street in Jamaica.Authorities said the blaze was fueled by heavy clutter in the house.Eleven residents were safe and accounted for, but they were left homeless by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Local streets were closed for hours in the neighborhood, including:--159th Street from Linden Boulevard to 116th Avenue--158th Street from Linden Boulevard to 116th Avenue--115th Road from 158th Street to Bedell Street--116th Avenue from 157th Street to Bedell StreetNo injuries were reported.----------