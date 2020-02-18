11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Bronx: FDNY

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY says eleven people -- including firefighters -- were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx on Monday night.

The incident was reported at a building on Decatur Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

The FDNY said initial readings were reported to be about 500 ppm. According to Kidde Fire Safety, levels greater than 101 ppm are considered to be dangerous.

Residents were evacuated from the building and firefighters mitigated the incident and got it under control by shutting down the boiler and ventilating the building.

Seven residents and four firefighters were taken to Jacobi Medical Center for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Thank goodness the firefighters came when they did because they had to remove two people from the apartment that's directly across from mine, they had to kick down the door," resident Onesemo Pena said.

Con Ed said the incident started with a leak in the chimney stack. Repairs need to be made by the building owner.

Officials say there were working carbon monoxide detectors in the building.

The conditions of the victims taken to the hospital are not known, but they are all expected to survive.

