11 men under arrest, 1 still at large following drug trafficking bust in Mount Vernon

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen men in Westchester County are under arrest after police say they were behind a major drug trafficking ring in the area.

Authorities in Mount Vernon say the men were behind an illegal organization known as the "Daniels Controlled Substances Organization", which peddled fentanyl and heroin in packaging that was stamped with a red smiley face throughout the town and in the Bronx.

While 10 of the suspects were arrested Thursday, one was already serving time in county jail and another was still at large.

Following the arrests, police seized 6,000 bags of heroin, 1.5 kilos of loose heroin, a half kilo of cocaine, $25,000 cash and a loaded revolver.

The bust was the result of a seven month investigation by Mount Vernon Police, Westchester County Police and prosecutors from the District Attorney's Investigation Division.

"This is a major hit on narcotics trafficking in Westchester County," said Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said. "Keeping deadly drugs like heroin and fentanyl out of the pipeline can save lives and stop the collateral violence and criminal activity that goes with it."

The defendants face charges of enterprise corruption, operating as a major trafficker, conspiracy and criminal sale and possession of heroin and fentanyl.

Here is the list of the defendants:

Walter Daniels aka T (DOB 08/21/63)
Keith Hollar aka Blaze (DOB 09/10/62)
Joshua Quinones aka H (DOB 07/25/78)
James Hewlin aka Teeko or Teekus (DOB 12/23/48)
Roy Rogers aka Fox (DOB 09/22/55)
Leon Brooks aka Zack (DOB 08/23/65)
Samuel Forbes aka Junior (DOB 08/06/67)
Roderick Rivers aka Juju (DOB 10/29/65)
Edvin Morales (DOB 05/01/89)
William Rutherford aka Unique (DOB 05/23/61) (to be arraigned Friday)
Victor "Vic" Justice (DOB 03/27/73) (not in custody yet)
Lamont Killian (DOB 12/01/54)

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount vernonwestchester countyfentanyldrug arrestdrug bustheroindrugs
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in motorcycle crash in Queens
Disney+ to cost $6.99 per month, launch Nov. 12
Officials confirm death of NY woman in Dominican Republic
Firefighters respond to fatal house fire in New Jersey
Alleged hazing incident on school baseball field under review
City sues Jussie Smollett for cost of investigating alleged staged attack
Students, community wear purple in honor of slain NYC teacher
Show More
Baby waiting for lifesaving liver transplant dies
NJ police lieutenant saves 2 when van bursts into flames
Houston actor found passed out at the wheel, police say
Why did city's new wireless network suddenly go dark?
NYCHA slammed for evicting elderly amputee in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News