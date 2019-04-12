11 men under arrest, 1 still at large following drug trafficking bust in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen men in Westchester County are under arrest after police say they were behind a major drug trafficking ring in the area.Authorities in Mount Vernon say the men were behind an illegal organization known as the "Daniels Controlled Substances Organization", which peddled fentanyl and heroin in packaging that was stamped with a red smiley face throughout the town and in the Bronx.While 10 of the suspects were arrested Thursday, one was already serving time in county jail and another was still at large.Following the arrests, police seized 6,000 bags of heroin, 1.5 kilos of loose heroin, a half kilo of cocaine, $25,000 cash and a loaded revolver.The bust was the result of a seven month investigation by Mount Vernon Police, Westchester County Police and prosecutors from the District Attorney's Investigation Division."This is a major hit on narcotics trafficking in Westchester County," said Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said. "Keeping deadly drugs like heroin and fentanyl out of the pipeline can save lives and stop the collateral violence and criminal activity that goes with it."The defendants face charges of enterprise corruption, operating as a major trafficker, conspiracy and criminal sale and possession of heroin and fentanyl.Walter Daniels aka T (DOB 08/21/63)Keith Hollar aka Blaze (DOB 09/10/62)Joshua Quinones aka H (DOB 07/25/78)James Hewlin aka Teeko or Teekus (DOB 12/23/48)Roy Rogers aka Fox (DOB 09/22/55)Leon Brooks aka Zack (DOB 08/23/65)Samuel Forbes aka Junior (DOB 08/06/67)Roderick Rivers aka Juju (DOB 10/29/65)Edvin Morales (DOB 05/01/89)William Rutherford aka Unique (DOB 05/23/61) (to be arraigned Friday)Victor "Vic" Justice (DOB 03/27/73) (not in custody yet)Lamont Killian (DOB 12/01/54)----------