11 people, including children, overcome by carbon monoxide in Yonkers

EMBED <>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports from Yonkers on the carbon monoxide incident.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- At least 11 people in two apartments were hospitalized after being overcome with carbon monoxide in Yonkers Friday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to 27 Coyle Place just before 8:30 a.m. after a man returned home and said he could not wake his family.

First responders found 11 individuals ranging in age from 1 to 40 who appeared to be suffering from various degrees of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Initial readings found CO levels above 1,000 parts per million. Experts say symptoms can begin at any level above 70 parts per million.

Martha Gomez lives across the street was holding a young child at the scene.

"I grabbed the baby from him and then he started to vomit," she said through a translator.

The victims, six children and five adults, were removed to local area hospitals and trauma centers and are expected to survive.

They were said to be conscious as they were being evaluated, but some of them were vomiting and had red complexions.

The building was evacuated, with no other injuries reported.

City and Utility Service inspectors were called in to investigate.

The cause is under investigation but believed to be faulty heating equipment.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkerswestchester countycarbon monoxide
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car on LI
Amber Alert issued for teen whose mom is suspect in murder
Reality TV star says rapper punched her at NYC benefit concert
Yankees drop Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording
3 men shot during Queens home invasion
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony 'showing real signs of recovery'
Reverend killed, man charged with manslaughter, DWAI in LI crash
Show More
5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials
NYC issues travel advisory ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Cardi B rejects plea deal in court on strip club melee
Perris torture case: Turpin parents get 25 years to life
Body of Marine killed in Afghanistan returns home to LI
More TOP STORIES News