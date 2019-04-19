11 people, including children, overcome by carbon monoxide in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- At least 11 people in two apartments were hospitalized after being overcome with carbon monoxide in Yonkers Friday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to 27 Coyle Place just before 8:30 a.m. after a man returned home and said he could not wake his family.

First responders found 11 individuals ranging in age from 1 to 40 who appeared to be suffering from various degrees of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Initial readings found CO levels above 1,000 parts per million. Experts say symptoms can begin at any level above 70 parts per million.

Martha Gomez lives across the street was holding a young child at the scene.

"I grabbed the baby from him and then he started to vomit," she said through a translator.

The victims, six children and five adults, were removed to local area hospitals and trauma centers and are expected to survive.

They were said to be conscious as they were being evaluated, but some of them were vomiting and had red complexions.

The building was evacuated, with no other injuries reported.

City and Utility Service inspectors were called in to investigate.

The cause is under investigation but believed to be faulty heating equipment.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkerswestchester countycarbon monoxide
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News