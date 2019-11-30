11 victims held at gunpoint in Thanksgiving bodega robbery in Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- An undetermined sum of cash and jewelry is now missing after 11 victims were forced to the ground during a bodega robbery on Thanksgiving Day.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a bodega located on 67 Eldridge Street in the Lower East Side.

Police say that three unidentified men entered the bodega. Two of the suspects produced a gun, while the third produced a knife.

The robbers apparently ordered the victims inside to get down on the ground and demanded they hand over their cash and jewelry.

The victims complied and handed over their valuables to the men, said police.

The NYPD has identified the victims as:

Victim #1: 64-year-old female
Victim #2: 64-year-old female
Victim #3: 38-year-old male

Victim #4: 39-year-old male
Victim #5: 54-year-old male
Victim #6: 56-year-old male
Victim #7: 56-year-old male
Victim #8: 57-year-old male
Victim #9: 62-year-old male
Victim #10: 65-year-old male

Victim #11: 65-year-old male

One of the personal items taken is described as a gold necklace with a jade centerpiece.

There were no shots fired, and there were no injuries reported in connection with this incident.

The unidentified men supposedly fled north on Eldridge Street on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidenew york citymanhattannypdbodegaarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch, Warning issued
Father stabs son with metal comb, assaults wife: Police
Winter storm could make for messy post-Thanksgiving travel
Woman approached from behind, dragged on way to subway
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
3 MTA workers hurt in two violent attacks in Harlem
Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover
Show More
Dutch police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 teens
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Hudson Yards sparkles with Christmas light show 'Shine On'
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
More TOP STORIES News