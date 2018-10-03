11 wanted after teens attacked, robbed in East Williamsburg

Police say the group of 11 walked up to the teens, punched them, snatched $200 worth of jewelry from them and ran off.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a group of 11 men they say attacked and robbed two teens.

Investigators say the incident happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 when an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were standing in front of a building on Waterbury Street in East Williamsburg.

That's when they say the group of 11 men walked up to them, punched the teens, snatched $200 worth of jewelry from them and ran off.

All of the suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

