11-year-old boy falls from 7th floor balcony in Hackensack

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the seventh-floor balcony fall.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --
An 11-year-old boy somehow fell from a seventh-floor balcony in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened around 12:30 p.m. at a building on the east side of the Excelsior apartment complex on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack.

Hacksensack firefighters responded to the scene and found the fifth-grader on the third-floor roof of the building next door. He had landed on the roof of a restaurant, which broke his fall.

Someone rushed into the restaurant to tell them that the child had fallen, and to call for help.

He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical but stable condition. He suffered a broken pelvis and a broken nose.

His mother is at the hospital with her son. Their identities are not being released at this time.

There were no signs of a broken rail or any obvious indications of a problem with the balcony.

The building is located on the same block as Hackensack University Medical Center, so the response was rapid.

The reason for the fall is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fallHackensackBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News