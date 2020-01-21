11-year-old girl dead after fire in Midwood, Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 11-year-old girl has died after a fire in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood.

The blaze broke around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Ocean Parkway and Foster Avenue.

Firefighters battled flames on both the first and second floors.



After extinguishing the fire they discovered an 11-year-old girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.

First responders believe she was overcome by smoke.

Medics transported her to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl has been identified as Shirr Teved.

One firefighter was also injured in the blaze.

They were taken to the Cornell Burn Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Fire investigators are now working to determine what sparked the blaze.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynmidwoodfatal fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Son fatally shoots mom in face in Brooklyn: NYPD
AccuWeather: Tuesday still cold but not as brisk
Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting
Shots fired inside Gauchos Gym during basketball game in Bronx
18 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in 5-alarm fire on Staten Island
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
Show More
Retired NYPD officer killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in fire
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Rutgers set to name its first African-American president
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
Vandal threw orange, shattered window of MTA bus
More TOP STORIES News