11-year-old girl dead after fire in Midwood, Brooklyn

#breaking An 11-year-old girl, Shirr Teved, died after fire ravaged her family’s home late Tuesday night in Midwood, Brooklyn. We’re on the scene this morning. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/aVLAJcp0rB — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 21, 2020

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 11-year-old girl has died after a fire in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood.The blaze broke around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Ocean Parkway and Foster Avenue.Firefighters battled flames on both the first and second floors.After extinguishing the fire they discovered an 11-year-old girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.First responders believe she was overcome by smoke.Medics transported her to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.The girl has been identified as Shirr Teved.One firefighter was also injured in the blaze.They were taken to the Cornell Burn Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.Fire investigators are now working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------