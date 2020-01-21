11-year-old girl dead after fire in Midwood, Brooklyn

The blaze broke around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Ocean Parkway and Foster Avenue.
Firefighters battled flames on both the first and second floors.
#breaking An 11-year-old girl, Shirr Teved, died after fire ravaged her family’s home late Tuesday night in Midwood, Brooklyn. We’re on the scene this morning. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/aVLAJcp0rB— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 21, 2020
After extinguishing the fire they discovered an 11-year-old girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.
First responders believe she was overcome by smoke.
Medics transported her to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl has been identified as Shirr Teved.
One firefighter was also injured in the blaze.
They were taken to the Cornell Burn Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.
Fire investigators are now working to determine what sparked the blaze.
