11-year-old girl killed in 5-car crash on Major Deegan Expressway

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An 11-year-old girl was killed and several other people were injured Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash on the Major Deegan Expressway.

The accident involving five cars happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 7.

The girl was traveling with a 46-year-old woman believed to be her mother.

Their vehicle collided with several other cars.

The girl was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Three other people were injured in the crash.

