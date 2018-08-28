An 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after she was found alone in a hot car on Long Island.Authorities say a good Samaritan spotted the child inside the vehicle in the driveway in front of a home on Kathleen Crescent in Coram.That person called police around 3:45 p.m.It is unclear how she became trapped in the car or how long she was inside.She was taken to Stony Brook Hospital in unknown condition.Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.----------