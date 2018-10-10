HIT AND RUN

11-year-old hospitalized in Queens hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police confirmed that an 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday morning.

A white van struck the 11-year-old near the intersection of 13th Street and 40th Avenue in the Astoria section around 8:15 a.m

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the van.

This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
