11-year-old hospitalized in Queens hit-and-run

Police confirmed that an 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday morning.A white van struck the 11-year-old near the intersection of 13th Street and 40th Avenue in the Astoria section around 8:15 a.mThe child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Police are still searching for the van.