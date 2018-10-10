11-year-old hospitalized in Queens hit-and-run

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --Police confirmed that an 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday morning.
A white van struck the 11-year-old near the intersection of 13th Street and 40th Avenue in the Astoria section around 8:15 a.m
The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are still searching for the van.
