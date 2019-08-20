11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister in Virginia

By Eyewitness News
PAGE COUNTY, Virginia (WABC) -- Three members of a family from New Jersey were killed in a head-on collision in Virginia.

The two-vehicle accident happened Thursday in Page County.

Police say a driver lost control and collided with an SUV driven by Gurmeet Singh from Carteret.

Gurmeet Singh, 44, Jasleen Kaur, 38, and a 6-year-old girl died at the scene.

Their 11-year-old son Yash was in the same vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The other driver was not seriously hurt.

There is a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs and to support Yash in his future.

