11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister in Virginia

PAGE COUNTY, Virginia (WABC) -- Three members of a family from New Jersey were killed in a head-on collision in Virginia.
The two-vehicle accident happened Thursday in Page County.
Police say a driver lost control and collided with an SUV driven by Gurmeet Singh from Carteret.
Gurmeet Singh, 44, Jasleen Kaur, 38, and a 6-year-old girl died at the scene.
Their 11-year-old son Yash was in the same vehicle and suffered serious injuries.
The other driver was not seriously hurt.
There is a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs and to support Yash in his future.
