11-year-old Brooklyn stabbing victim recalls horror, death of her friend

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the dramatic testimony of the 11-year-old girl.

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
A little girl who was stabbed in a Brooklyn housing project took the witness stand Tuesday to face the man accused of attacking her and killing her friend.

It happened at the Boulevard Houses in East New York in June of 2014, when Mikayla Capers was just 7 years old.

She's 11 now, and she testified Tuesday against Daniel St. Hubert, who allegedly cornered her and 6-year-old P.J. Avitto in an elevator.

"Justice will prevail," her great grandmother, Regenia Trevathan, said. "Mikayla wants closure."

Capers described how she and Avitto were playing at the Boulevard Houses on that hot June day. They were going inside to get ices when she said they encountered "a mystery man," who she identified as St. Hubert.

Mikayla said when the three were in the elevator, "He told me to shut up." Asked what happened next, she said, "He started repeatedly stabbing us."

She said she was stabbed 18 times and P. J. 17 times. She tried to escape, and turned to look at P.J.

"His eyes were wide open, and there was a bunch of blood on the floor," she said.

She knew her friend was dead.

"That child, the nightmares," Trevathan said. "Waking up and screaming about the bad man. Now she confronts the bad man."

During cross examination, defense attorney Howard Greenberg asked Mikayla, "Did you learn of him (St. Hubert) from watching the news?"

"Yes," she said.

Greenberg asked, "From the news, did you recognize him?"

"Yes," she said.
Later, Greenberg told reporters, "Her reality came from television. She said, 'That's on TV, it must be true.' So she adopted her version of who did it."

Back on cross examination, Greenberg questioned her about knowing the difference between telling the truth and telling a lie. Greenberg asked, "Do you tell lies?"

Mikayla responded, "Yes."

Greenberg: "When do you tell lies?"

Mikayla said, "I only tell white lies."

Greenberg told reporters, "I'm not giving her a hard time at all. She repeatedly cannot remember."

Mikayla finished what appeared to be an exhausting day of testimony.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingchild killedchild deathNew York CityBrooklynEast New YorkDowntown Brooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News