73-year-old jazz singer makes special Mother's Day comeback

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rosalind Grant was born on Mother's Day 73 years ago, so they began their set with a Happy Birthday tribute to the songbird.Grant started singing at five years old in church but did not start working with a jazz band until she was in her sixties.Then, at 71 years old, Grant underwent an emergency seven-hour open-heart surgery. There was no guarantee she would survive."I didn't feel I was going to die. Best thing I said when I went under, 'God and I got this,'" Grant said.Indeed they did - because she was there to serenade her fans at Moore's Place in Jersey City.Grant spent three weeks in the hospital, then lost 50 pounds in recovery. She scheduled her comeback for Mother's Day when it all began."What better time than my birthday and Mother's Day for me to start singing?" she added.Her son, Addison, said every time he hears his mom singing, it lights his heart."I'm just happy seeing her get back to it," he said.During COVID, Grant couldn't sing for crowds, but now she is back and building up her strength - one jazz set at a time.An inspiration for mothers of all ages.----------