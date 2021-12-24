vault

1981 Vault: The '12 Days of Christmas' with Ed Koch, Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor and more!

EMBED <>More Videos

Vault: '12 Days of Christmas' with Ed Koch, Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor

New York (WABC) -- On Dec. 25, 1981, Eyewitness News aired a must-be-seen-to-be-believed rendition of the "12 Days of Christmas" that featured Mayor Ed Koch, Gov. Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor, Ann Miller and the cast of "Sugar Babies," the Polar Bear club and more!

This blast of Christmas past is a rare treat indeed, seen for the first time in 40 years. Everyone who participated seems to be into it and having fun, except perhaps for Governor Carey, as you'll see!

Only in New York, folks. And only in 1981!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkvaultnew york city politicsnew york state politicschristmas
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAULT
Vault: '12 Days of Christmas' with Ed Koch, Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor
Vault: Working the Christmas shift at Eyewitness News in 1981
Vault: New Yorkers make a stink about 1981 garbage strike
VAULT: 1981 train derailment injures 10, spotlights crumbling subway
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian, bicyclist struck and killed by truck in NYC
NY reveals shorter COVID isolation guidelines for health workers
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
These were the top boy, girl baby names in NYC for 2020
New Chinatown bookstore filled with stories of minorities in America
Undeterred by COVID, last-minute shoppers lead to hour-long queues
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
Show More
NYC agencies announce crackdown on speeding, drunk driving
Submit your holiday greetings to Eyewitness News for Christmas morning
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled amid omicron surge
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and Icy Christmas
Gabby Petito's family spreads message of hope during painful holiday
More TOP STORIES News