1981 Vault: The '12 Days of Christmas' with Ed Koch, Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor and more!

New York (WABC) -- On Dec. 25, 1981, Eyewitness News aired a must-be-seen-to-be-believed rendition of the "12 Days of Christmas" that featured Mayor Ed Koch, Gov. Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor, Ann Miller and the cast of "Sugar Babies," the Polar Bear club and more!This blast of Christmas past is a rare treat indeed, seen for the first time in 40 years. Everyone who participated seems to be into it and having fun, except perhaps for Governor Carey, as you'll see!Only in New York, folks. And only in 1981!