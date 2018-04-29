12 injured, 3 seriously, in high-rise fire in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM (WABC) --
Authorities say 12 people were injured, three seriously, in a high-rise fire in East Harlem Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at about 6:45 a.m. on the 29th floor of a building on Fifth Avenue.

The FDNY says two people were found in a hallway and several others inside an apartment on that floor. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment.

Chief Michael Gala said firefighters were met in the hallway with heavy smoke conditions and little visibility. "A lot of it is by sense of heat, making your way to the fire room and your sense of feel which is how recovered a victim," said Gala.

One man and two children were hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries.

Eight other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Neighbors did not hear smoke alarms, fire officials said.

