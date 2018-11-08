THOUSAND OAKS, California --Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, a hooded former Marine dressed all in black opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Southern California, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life, authorities said Thursday.
It happened at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, a hangout popular with students from nearby California Lutheran University.
The dead included 11 people inside the bar and a veteran sheriff's sergeant who was the first officer inside the door, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.
The killer was identified as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old veteran who authorities said had an episode of erratic behavior last spring that was thought to be post-traumatic stress disorder because of his military background. Long was a former machine gunner and Afghanistan war veteran
Authorities said the motive for the attack remains under investigation.
His gun, which appears to be a .45-caliber handgun, was purchased legally, according to ABC News.
A total of 25 other people were injured, 23 of whom self-transported themselves to hospitals. The other two were taken by ambulance, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m., as the bar was packed with hundreds of people. One of them, Matt Wennerstrom, said he immediately recognized the sound of gunfire and smashed a window with a bar stool. As many as 30 people were able to escape as a result.
Dean identified the sergeant as Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department who considered retiring within the next year. He choked up, saying Helus died a hero.
"Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," he said. "He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people."
Dean said that in his 41 years in law enforcement, he'd never experienced a mass shooting. He later revealed the massacre happened on his last day serving as sheriff.
"I never thought I would see the things around the country that would happen, but I've learned it doesn't matter what community you're in," he said. "It doesn't matter how safe your community is. It can happen anywhere."
President Donald Trump tweeted that he has been "fully briefed on the terrible shooting." He praised law enforcement, saying "Great bravery shown by police" and said "God bless all of the victims and families of the victims."
....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018
Witness John Hedge, of Moorpark, said he saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant. He also said he saw a security guard get shot.
"I was at the front door, and I was talking to my stepdad," he said. "I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up, the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register...and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door."
Hedge added that there may have been about 12 shots by the time he got out of the door. He said the gunman had a beard, wore a hat, had a black jacket and may have had glasses.
Tim, Hedge's stepfather, who was in tears, said he was next to the entrance about to leave after playing pool when smoke came into the room.
"He fired the first shot," he said. "I knew it was live. I knew it was real. My son thought it was a joke, so I pulled him down and got some cover. I looked up, and he was moving to the right. He shot the front doorman, who was just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl. Then he started moving to the right. He wasn't looking at us. Then he went into the office, where all the cash and stuff is. He didn't say anything at all. He just started shooting."
Several of the survivors said they were also at the outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas last year when a gunman in a high-rise hotel killed 58 people.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Simi Valley and Oxnard police, arrived to help sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers. FBI agents were also at the scene.
California Lutheran University sent an alert to students that all classes are canceled for the day, and an emergency hotline -- (805) 465-6650 -- was established to locate anyone who was at the bar.
