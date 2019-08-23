12 mini school buses catch fire in Bronx bus company's parking lot

By
MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A dozen mini school buses were damaged when flames broke out in a parking lot in the Bronx.

Police are investigating whether the fire was accidental or arson.

Cell phone video showed the flames at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

It happened at the Logan Bus Company's parking lot at 1624 Stillwell Avenue.

This comes just a couple weeks before the start of the new school year in New York City.

Firefighter put the fire out in about an hour.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

