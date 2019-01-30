Police are searching for two men who held a gun to a 12-year-old boy's head during a robbery in the Bronx.Police say the armed robbery happened at 3:15 p.m. two weeks ago near Monticello and Nereid Avenues in Wakefield.Officers say one suspect grabbed the victim's iPhone, while the other held him at gunpoint and demanded his password.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------