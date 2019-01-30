Search for suspects in Bronx who held gun to boy's head in robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspects demanded the password as they held a gun to his head.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men who held a gun to a 12-year-old boy's head during a robbery in the Bronx.

Police say the armed robbery happened at 3:15 p.m. two weeks ago near Monticello and Nereid Avenues in Wakefield.

Officers say one suspect grabbed the victim's iPhone, while the other held him at gunpoint and demanded his password.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyiphoneBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Deep freeze coming
Icy conditions as more snow heads towards Tri-State
Amazon to announce initiatives at NYC council hearing
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
US intel heads list North Korea, not border, as threat to US
PD: Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, rams her with car
1 hurt, 1 arrested in wild brawl during LI high school game
Show More
Elderly woman mugged while walking home from church in NJ
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
More News