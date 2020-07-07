12-year-old charged in attempted rape in Queens

The incident happened Monday near Gates and Cypress Avenues in Ridgewood.
Police say the suspect followed a woman into her building around 8 a.m.
The suspect is accused of pushing a 37-year-old woman to the floor and trying to remove her clothes, according to authorities.
Police say the woman fought back and he ran off.
The suspect was believed to be about 20-30 years of age, but later Tuesday night, police said a 12-year-old boy was charged in the case.
He is facing charges of robbery, assault, sex abuse, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
