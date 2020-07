12-year-old charged in attempted rape in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos NJ Burkett reports the recent spike in gun violence in New York City shows no sign of ending, with yet another fatal shooting Tuesday morning and another incident in which a 15-year-old was shot in the back.

RIDEGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 12-year-old was arrested in connection to a terrifying attempted rape in Queens, police said.The incident happened Monday near Gates and Cypress Avenues in Ridgewood.Police say the suspect followed a woman into her building around 8 a.m.The suspect is accused of pushing a 37-year-old woman to the floor and trying to remove her clothes, according to authorities.Police say the woman fought back and he ran off.The suspect was believed to be about 20-30 years of age, but later Tuesday night, police said a 12-year-old boy was charged in the case.He is facing charges of robbery, assault, sex abuse, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.----------