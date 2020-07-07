12-year-old charged in attempted rape in Queens

RIDEGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 12-year-old was arrested in connection to a terrifying attempted rape in Queens, police said.

The incident happened Monday near Gates and Cypress Avenues in Ridgewood.

Police say the suspect followed a woman into her building around 8 a.m.

The suspect is accused of pushing a 37-year-old woman to the floor and trying to remove her clothes, according to authorities.

Police say the woman fought back and he ran off.

The suspect was believed to be about 20-30 years of age, but later Tuesday night, police said a 12-year-old boy was charged in the case.

He is facing charges of robbery, assault, sex abuse, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

RELATED | Shootings spike: Yet another gun violence death in NYC as surge persists
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports the recent spike in gun violence in New York City shows no sign of ending, with yet another fatal shooting Tuesday morning and another incident in which a 15-year-old was shot in the back.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridgewoodqueensnew york cityattempted raperapesexual assault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials have warning as Long Island enters Phase 4
Family's NYC apartment destroyed by illegal fireworks
3 arrested after 12-year-old shot in New Jersey
Tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
NJ officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach wedding
Community celebrates slain teen's legacy on his 18th birthday
AccuWeather: Sticky storms Wednesday
Show More
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 states to quarantine list
NYC approves plan to reopen childcare centers next week
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
7 On Your Side: Pros and cons of filing for bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News