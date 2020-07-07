12-year-old charged in attempted rape in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6305494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports the recent spike in gun violence in New York City shows no sign of ending, with yet another fatal shooting Tuesday morning and another incident in which a 15-year-old was shot in the back.

RIDEGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 12-year-old was arrested in connection to a terrifying attempted rape in Queens, police said.The incident happened Monday near Gates and Cypress Avenues in Ridgewood.Police say the suspect followed a woman into her building around 8 a.m.The suspect is accused of pushing a 37-year-old woman to the floor and trying to remove her clothes, according to authorities.Police say the woman fought back and he ran off.The suspect was believed to be about 20-30 years of age, but later Tuesday night, police said a 12-year-old boy was charged in the case.He is facing charges of robbery, assault, sex abuse, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.----------