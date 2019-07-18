12-year-old critically injured in New Jersey hit-and-run crash

(Photo/Shutterstock)

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 12-year-old was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

The incident was reported in the 200 block of Galloping Hill Road just before 8 a.m.

Authorities say a white or silver van was traveling north when it hit the young pedestrian. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

The child was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at (908) 851-5070.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
unionunion countyhit and runpedestrian struckhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chemical spill reported in East Rutherford; Shelter-in-Place issued
MTA: Subway flooding in viral video 'avoidable,' 'unacceptable'
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
Retiring CT police sergeant works shift with 3 officer sons
200th FDNY member dies of WTC-related illness
7 On Your Side: NYCHA to pay $10K for losing family's possessions
Hotel evacuated, power outages after manhole fires in NYC
Show More
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at NC rally
Bus from NJ senior center slams into pole after car runs stop sign
9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with 2 stores in NJ, TX
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid mix, scattered thunderstorms
More TOP STORIES News