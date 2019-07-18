12-year-old critically injured in New Jersey hit-and-run crash

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 12-year-old was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey on Wednesday night.The incident was reported in the 200 block of Galloping Hill Road just before 8 a.m.Authorities say a white or silver van was traveling north when it hit the young pedestrian. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.The child was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at (908) 851-5070.----------