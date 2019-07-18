12-year-old critically injured in New Jersey hit-and-run crash

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 12-year-old was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey on Wednesday night.
The incident was reported in the 200 block of Galloping Hill Road just before 8 a.m.
Authorities say a white or silver van was traveling north when it hit the young pedestrian. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.
The child was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at (908) 851-5070.
