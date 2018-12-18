12-year-old Connecticut boy charged with killing sister, stabbing mom

(Shutterstock)

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut --
A 12-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with killing his sister and seriously wounding his mother in a stabbing at a Connecticut home.

West Hartford police said the boy was arraigned at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, where he was being treated for minor injuries sustained in Monday's incident.

The boy faces one count of murder and one count of first-degree assault and is currently in the custody of the Connecticut Judicial Marshals.

The names of the boy and the victims haven't been released, but West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor released a statement from the family, which has asked for privacy.

"We are all enduring a very painful and unimaginable loss," the statement says. "Our family will never be the same. Our daughter was a beautiful child and we will remember forever her smile ... laughter . and remember her for the way she loved and lived."

Cantor said community members are also "incredibly brokenhearted."

"Today we are mourning the loss of a beautiful young lady and praying for the recovery of her mother," she said in a news release. "Our special community of West Hartford is in pain."

Grief counselors were on hand Tuesday at the school the children attended while a local church offered evening services for students and families.

Police meanwhile returned to the home in the upscale Hartford suburb where the stabbing happened and continued their investigation.

The mother remains hospitalized but in stable condition.

Officers responded to the home at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after the mother called 911 to report that she and her daughter had been stabbed by her son.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingHartford
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Young man found shot, stabbed behind LI community center
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
5 accused of torturing 3-year-old NJ boy plead not guilty
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
Basketball coach gets 20 years in NYC child sex abuse case
2 arrested after Virginia man found dead in duffel bag in Yonkers
Show More
Charter customers to get cash, free HBO as part of settlement
Hells Angels to move headquarters to vacant Long Island church
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in NJ town
Accountant pleads guilty in 2015 acid attack, embezzlement
More News