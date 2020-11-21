NYPD search for missing Connecticut 12-year-old boy in Bronx

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old from Connecticut who has gone missing in the Bronx.

Police say Jaiden Whitley, of New Brittain, was last seen Friday around 8:30 p.m. in front of 1562 Unionport Road in Parkchester.

Whitley is described as being approximately 5'5" tall, weighing 135 lbs., with a slim build, medium complexion, brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and yellow Batman t-shirt with grey sleeves, grey sweatpants, white socks and no shoes; he also goes by the name, "J-Rock."

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following missing male who last seen within the confines of the 43 Precinct. Details are as follows:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Related topics:
new york cityparkchesterbronxnypdmissing boymissing person
